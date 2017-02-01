Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The bronze bust of Brown's hall of fame Otto Graham (left) is on display with his fellow enshrinees at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Kendle, archivist at the Pro Football Hall of Fame looks through a clip book of the Browns during a search to recalling the Browns years of greatness at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Kendle, archivist at the Pro Football Hall of Fame holds plays written by the Brown's head coach Paul Brown during a search to recalling the Browns years of greatness at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A program for the 1950 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game was the Browns first year in the NFL and matched up AAFC champion Browns against the NFL defending champion Eagles. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The 1946 Cleveland Brown's Championship trophy for winning the AAFC, the Browns years of greatness, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The bronze bust of Brown's Hall of Famer, Marion Motley. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The bronze bust of Cleveland Browns great, Jim Brown. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marion Motley's 1950 Bowman rookie card is part of a display of rookie trading cards at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome's 1979 Topps rookie card is part of a display of rookie trading cards at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns end-flanker Paul Warfield's 1965 Philadelphia brand rookie card is part of a display of rookie trading cards at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lou Groza's 1950 Bowman rookie card is part of a display of rookie trading card at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Browns 1955 World Championship ball is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coach Paul Brown's sideline jacket is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Kendle, archivist at the Pro Football Hall of Fame talks about the Browns and the game of football at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Kendle, archivist at the Pro Football Hall of Fame looks for Cleveland Browns items in the archive during a search to recalling the Browns years of greatness at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns shirts are for sale in the gift shop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
It was a matter of perfect timing: Former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove and her husband just happened to have planned a stop in Akron on their way back from Chicago to Virginia to visit her aging parents the same weekend that pianist Lara Downes would be performing in a concert there as part of a project inspired by Dove’s poetry.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.