Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Small business consultant Merredith Branscombe, the founder and president at Leap Public Relations, poses for a picture at her home in Boulder, Colo. Stay in business for themselves or go back to working for someone else? That's the choice some small business owners and freelancers are worried they may have to make, depending on what changes Congress makes in the health care law. The ability to buy individual insurance on exchanges in each state helped some of Branscombe's clients decide to leave their jobs for entrepreneurship. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
Small business consultant Merredith Branscombe, the founder and president at Leap Public Relations, talks on the phone in her backyard in Boulder, Colo. Stay in business for themselves or go back to working for someone else? That's the choice some small business owners and freelancers are worried they may have to make, depending on what changes Congress makes in the health care law. The ability to buy individual insurance on exchanges in each state helped some of Branscombe's clients decide to leave their jobs for entrepreneurship. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two-dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China on Friday in retaliation for Iran’s recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.