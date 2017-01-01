Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nick Offerman (left) and Bill Murray toast to the Chicago Cubs for the award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Retired MLB baseball player David Ross (left) Nick Offerman (right) and Bill Murray toast the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Vin Scully (left) accepts the Icon Award from Bryan Cranston at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, from former first lady Michelle Obama and Special Olympic athletes at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)