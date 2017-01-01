Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dick Hoyt, foreground left, pushes his son Rick on the Boston Marathon course in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Elite mens marathoners including Levy Matebo, fourth from left, and Markos Geneti, front right, run in the 117th Boston Marathon in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Yolanda Caballero runs alone at the twelve-mile mark on the Boston Marathon course in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Elite female marathoners, front row from left, Rita Jeptoo, Mamitu Daska, Meserat Debele, Tirifi Beyene, Alemitu Begna, Shalane Flanagan, Ana Felix and Sabrina Mockenhaupt compete on the course in Wellesley, Mass., Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Rita Jeptoo of Kenya sits wrapped in a towel as she rests in the finish area after winning the women's division of the 2013 Boston Marathon in Boston Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia holds up his trophy after winning the men's division of the 2013 Boston Marathon in Boston Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
This two image combination photograph shows Rita Jeptoo, of Kenya, left, and Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, crossing the finish line to win the women's and men's division of the 2013 running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)