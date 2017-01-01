Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Taormina, Italy, Friday. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday. Climate change promises to be the most problematic issue for this summit after Trump's decision to review U.S. policies related to the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as he stands beside U.S. President Donald Trump in Taormina, Italy, Friday. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Theresa May, president of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, back to camera, and US President Donal Trump talk to each other prior to the start of the leaders of the G7 countries summit in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Macron, May and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni -- forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
