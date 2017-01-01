Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron RubberDucks left fielder Mike Papi rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Erie SeaWolves, June 28, at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks' Mike Papi can't beat the throw to Richmond Flying Squirrels first baseman Ryder Jones in the fifth inning of a game on July 25, 2016, at Canal Park in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)