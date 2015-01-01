Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) is helped off the field after being injured on a play during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 20 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns Terrelle Pryor gets away from New York Giants' Landon Collins (left) and Keenan Robinson after a second quarter catch on Nov. 27, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) in the second half of a game, Nov. 27 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)