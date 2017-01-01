Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Better Block Project Manager Scott Read at The Exchange House, a gathering place for immigrants and North Hill international hostel, which is now open in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sunlight christens a colorful entry rug at The Exchange House, a gathering place for immigrants and North Hill international hostel, is now open in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Exchange House Program Director Katie Beck shows off a bed spread made by Bhutanese women on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Architectural details and a colorful print give charm to The Exchange House, a gathering place for immigrants and North Hill international hostel, is now open in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Laser-cut key chains next to the registry at The Exchange House, a gathering place for immigrants and North Hill international hostel on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Photos of Bhutanese residents on display at The Exchange House, a gathering place for immigrants and North Hill international hostel in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)