Pennsylvania State Police look over a car as they investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, was found shot dead Tuesday in Erie. Pa. Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, and went after him. After a brief chase, he took his own life, authorities said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Pennsylvania State Police said Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit Tuesday. (Cleveland Police via AP)
Pennsylvania State Police cordon off a one-block radius area as they investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, was found shot dead Tuesday in Erie. Pa. Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, and went after him. After a brief chase, he took his own life, authorities said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)