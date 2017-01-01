Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives between Golden State Warriors' Matt Barnes (22) and Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) compete for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. (Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)