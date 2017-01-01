Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
City of Fairlawn Deputy Director of the Public Service Department, with the mainframe of Fairlawn Gig, the city's new wireless service, which s being installed into homes and businesses in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairlawn Gig technician Jack Guthrie works to install fiber optic cable into a home, on Jan. 6, in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Service technician Joel White gathers parts to install Fairlawn Gig, the city's new wireless service, into a home on Jan. 6, in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ernie Staten, Deputy Director of the Public Service Department (left), talks with resident Mike Perkins about Fairlawn Gig, the city's new wireless service, as it is being installed into his home on Jan. 6, in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)