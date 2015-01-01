Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Traffic builds on Cleveland-Massilon Road between Giant Eagle and Interstate 77 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Fairlawn. Fairlawn plans to widen the roadway from Giant Eagle to Interstate 77 to four lanes in 2021. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Traffic builds on Cleveland-Massilon Road between Giant Eagle and Interstate 77 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Fairlawn. Fairlawn plans to widen the roadway from Giant Eagle to Interstate 77 to four lanes in 2021. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.