Ferris wheel riders contrast against the blue sky following the Cherry Blossom parade on Saturday, May 2, 2009 in Barberton. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twins Rachel (left) and Rhoda Jackson, 37 of Philadelphia, Pa. dressed as the good witch Glenda from the Wizard of Oz, for this year's Fair Tale themed annual Twins Day Festival on Saturday in Twinsburg. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sam Behm, 18 (left) of Los Angeles waits as his mom Andrea Behm checks on his twin brother Henry (right) as they wait to perform in the talent show at the 40th Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Eli and Jacob Oleson, of Illinois, celebrate their 17th birthday at the annual Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Hot air balloons light up the night at the 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival Balloon Classic Invitational night glow at the Kent State University Stark and Stark State College of Technology on Friday, July 27, 2007, in Jackson Township, Ohio. (Ken Love/Akron Beacon Journal)
Delores Ward (left) of Chicago wearing the jersey of Hall of Famer Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears, takes of photo of her grandchildren Tanner Ward, 11, Reese Ward, 13 and their father and her son Sean Ward at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the beginning of enshrinement weekend in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Eric Brandt of Milwaukee text a friend with news that game is cancelled between the Packers and the Colts at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. The game was cancelled because of poor playing conditions of the temporary field because the stadium is still under construction. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Sami Smiley, 12, of Cuyahoga Falls gets a kiss from her sister's female Bichon Frise named Roxi during the Pet Parade contests held in the Youth Park and put on by the Summit Junior Fairboard (cq)at the Summit County Fair Friday, July 31, 2015 in Tallmadge, Ohio. Sami and Roxi won for best costume in Sami's age group in their costume as Piglet and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh. Roxi's white hair is dyed blue. The fair continues through Sunday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gabriel DeNigris performs with the Cleveland Italian folk music band I Campagnoli at the Festa Italiana at the Cuyahoga Falls Riverfront Square District in Cuyahoga Falls. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
John Conti maks a meatball sub at the Sons of Italy booth at the 68th Annual Summit County Italian American Festival in Akron. The event is sponsored by Council of Italian American Societies of Summit County and the City of Akron and is held at Lock 3 Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Cookies for sale at the Sicilian-American Womens Club booth at the Italian-American Festival at Lock 3 Park on Thursday, July 7, 2016, in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fireworks light up the sky along the Towpath Trail near Canal Park in downtown Akron, July 4, 2015. Akron's skyline and fireworks don't always work well together in the same photograph so to be able capture both in the same frame made this photograph a favorite of mine in 2015. As it happened the image was taken after deadline for the next days paper so I'm very happy that readers will now get a chance to see the image. (Bob DeMay/Akron Beacon Journal)
Charles Hawes of the award winning Carolina Rib King of Spartanburg, South Carolina cuts a rack of ribs to serve customers during the Rib, White & Blue Akron National Rib Festival on South Main Street at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A crowd of people watch as members of the American Power Boat Association run their powerboats in a hydroplane regatta and race on Springfield Lake in connection with the Rock the Dock 2008 event on Saturday, July 19, 2008, in the community of Springfield/Lakemore, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A young boy enjoys one of the rides while attending the Rock the Dock 2008 event, in the community of Springfield/Lakemore. The event, held on two stages on opposite shores of Springfield lake, provided entertainment, games, vendors and fireworks for the public to enjoy. (Akron Beacon Journal file photos)
Volunteers from the Blue Tip Festival committee erect an 18 foot replica of an Ohio Blue tip Match at the gazebo in the Public Square in Wadsworth. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A live duck (left) moves out of the way as rubber ducks head for the finish line yesterday in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Summit County Rubber City Duck Derby at Middlebury Park. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Jordyn Liegl (left), 9, Calllie DiFiori, 5, Taylor Liegl, 6, and Ellie DiFiori, 4, dance to the Shaffer Brothers band on the first day of the three-day Irish Festival at Falls River Square in 2012. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Carnival goers soar at the Kenmore Community Days Festival in Prentice Park on Saturday in Akron. (Laura Fong/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Destiny Suney (left), 12, Maddy Willid, 12, and Cameron Rutter, 5, take a ride on the fun slide at the Kenmore Community Days Festival in Prentice Park on Saturday in Akron. (Laura Fong/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
A man shows a child the swans and geese framed by cherry blossoms around Lake Anna after the Cherry Blossom parad in Barberton. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)