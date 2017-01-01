Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
David Rylander of Stow, 23 an Army Second Lieutenant, in a 2011 family photo. Rylander a West Point academy graduate was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan on May, 2, 2012. (photo courtesy of the family)
Daniel Rylander (left) listens to a track from the cd Strawberry Skyline that he wrote and dedicated to his brother, 2nd Lt. David Rylander, at Creekside Audio with owner/ engineer Wes McCraw on Monday in Norton, Ohio. This is the first anniversary of the death of the West Point graduate. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Daniel Rylander listens to a track from the cd Strawberry Skyline that he wrote and dedicated to his brother, 2nd Lt. David Rylander, at Creekside Audio on Monday in Norton, Ohio. This is the first anniversary of the death of the West Point graduate. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Daniel Rylander wears a t-shirt with the name of his his brother, 2nd Lt. David Rylander, on the back as he listens to a track from the cd Strawberry Skyline that he wrote and dedicated to at Creekside Audio on Monday in Norton, Ohio. This is the first anniversary of the death of the West Point graduate. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Daniel Rylander (left) listens to a track from the cd Strawberry Skyline that he wrote and dedicated to his brother, 2nd Lt. David Rylander, at Creekside Audio on Monday in Norton, Ohio. This is the first anniversary of the death of the West Point graduate. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Daryl Baird of Welty Building Company clears an area for the installation of memorial bricks on what will become the Rylander Patio outside the acquatic center also under construction at Camp Manatoc in April 2013, in Peninsula, Ohio. The memorial is in honor of 2nd Lt. David Rylander, an Eagle Scout who was killed in Afghanistan a year ago. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rylander (left to right) Sarah Rylander, Stephen Rylander, Daniel Rylander, and parents John and Jackie Rylander taken at a Boy Scout Camporee held in 2nd Lt. David Rylander's memory at West Point, NY. (Rylander family photo)
David Rylander of Stow is shown in his West Point cadet uniform in his 2011 graduation photo. Rylander, 23 an Army Second Lieutenant was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan on May, 2, 2012. (photo courtesy of the family)