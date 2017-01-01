Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, protests along High Street on Friday. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, is embraced by her son, Jason Moore (right), while talking about her daughter's death outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Ryan and a group of supporters demonstrated a peaceful protest outside the courthouse before the sentencing of Derrick Sales, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for giving fentanyl to Sheena. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, holds a sign with Sheena's picture while wearing supportive bracelets and a tattoo she got for her daughter that says "I only miss you when I'm breathing," on Friday. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Derrick Sales listens to Brenda Ryan, mother of victim Sheena Moore, speak in court on Friday at the Summit County Courthouse. Sales was sentenced to 8-years in prison after giving fentanyl to Sheena who died after taking it. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, protests along High Street outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, protests along High Street on Friday. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan, mother of the late Sheena Moore, protests along High Street on Friday outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron, Ohio. Ryan and a group of supporters demonstrated a peaceful protest outside the courthouse before the sentencing of Derrick Sales, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for giving fentanyl to Sheena Moore. The protest was put on to call the attention to the need for state legislation to put fentanyl on par with heroin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan (right), mother of the late Sheena Moore, is supported by another protestor while she walks the steps to the Summit County Courthouse on Friday before the sentencing of Derrick Sales, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for giving fentanyl to her daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)