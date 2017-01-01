Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Maggie Harris (left) of Akron giggles with her daughter Molly, 7, during a Mother's Day luncheon held at the Akron Art Museum on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Shenan May (left) of Akron snaps a selfie with her mother Beth May of Cuyahoga Falls in front of a colorful wall during a Mother's Day event held at the Akron Art Museum on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Connie Schaffer of Columbiana spins her grandson Malakai Smith, 2, in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden outside the Akron Art Museum during Sunday's Mother's Day event on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Mothers sit down for a small lunch with their children in the lobby of the Akron Art Museum during Sunday's Mother's Day event held at the Museum in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Sally Thompson (center) poses for a Mother's Day portrait with her six daughters and a granddaughter taken by Colleen Iacianci of the Akron Art Museum during the Mother's Day event on Sunday. Sally's daughters standing (from left) are Sally Ohle, Pam Thielo, Debbie Fox, Katie Ellis, Mariene Tramonte, Mary Fulton and Sally's granddaughter Grace Ellis (bottom right). (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)