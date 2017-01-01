Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Beth Keiper, Carrie Silver and WJW Channel 8 News anchor Tracy McCool, all from Sharon Center, pose for a photo at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Wayne Clark of Wadsworth checks out some of the auction items at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Jan Pajk of Akron helps Dr. Glenn Keiper of Fairlawn pick his sideboard numbers at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Jan Pajk (left)of Akron helps Artie Reginelli, 12, and his sister Gianna,10, of Broadview Heights pick out their sideboard numbers at the Love an Angel Foundation's 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lila,7, and Mia, 9, Schisler of Columbus pick out their sideboard numbers at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Dale and Andrea Shott and their son, Lucas , 5, of Wadsworth pose for a photo at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those such as Lucas with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder .(Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Matthew and Laura Weber and Melinda and Harvey Miller, all from Randolph, pose for a photo at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorde.(Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Becca and Brett Smiley of Akron pick out their bingo cards at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Yolandi and Jason Myers of CopleyTownship and Susan Cipriani of Broadview Heights check out the sushi bar at the 19th annual "For the Love of an Angel " dinner, reverse raffle and silent auction Saturday at the St George Fellowship Centre in Fairlawn. Proceeds from the event will benefit those with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)