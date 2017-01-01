Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ann's Place cook David Conrad serves up an order of breakfast. A family photo with President Obams is propped up on the counter. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
West Akron restaurant Ann's Place on South Hawkins Avenue. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ann's Place customers Walter Johnson (left) and Eugene Sharpey share a laugh with their waitress Toni Watkins. Watkins has been employed at the restaurant for 25 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wilma Parsons, part owner of the West Akron restaurant Ann's Place, talks to long-time customer Larry Stewart about placing a special marker where President Obama sat at the counter. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Long-time customer Robert Giles shares a few laughs with friends at the counter of the West Akron restaurant Ann's Place. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)