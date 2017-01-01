Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(From left) Bernadette and Thomas Morrison and cousins Lori and Roger Foose and Philip Koziera, cheer for the Morrison's son, Tommy, during a welcome home ceremony at Canton McKinley High School for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan on Friday. Tommy, who is from Green, is the commander of the unit. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment wave to family and friends after a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School for the 73 soldiers who spent a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Family and friends show their support as the 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment are introduced during a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School after their yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Gary Sarver, of Waynesburg, gets a welcome home kiss from his wife, Kim, while posing for a picture with three of his nine children (clockwise) Zecchaeus, 4, Mercedes, 10, and Kalia, 6, after a welcoming home ceremony at Canton McKinley High School on Friday for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Three-year-old Aria Edgell, of Mansfield, holds her hand over her heart while being held by her mother, Christine, as the national anthem plays during the start of a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. Aria's father, Christopher, was a member of the unit.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Family and friends cheer during a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A son rests his hand on his fathers shoulder after a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Family and friends show their support during a welcoming home ceremony Friday at Canton McKinley High School for 73 soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment after a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)