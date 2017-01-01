Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rev. Tony Huggins comforts his wife Damonica during a video arraignment for Stanley Ford before Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Ford was read a 29 count indictment for nine deaths in two fires. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stanley Ford video arraignment with defense attorneys Don Malarcik and Joe Gorman in the summit County Common Please court. Summit County prosecutors will seek the death penalty Ford, 58, who has been indicted for nine deaths and two fires. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deputy Chief Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Margaret Scott reads a 29 count indictment that lasted over 90 minutes during a video arraignment for Stanley Ford before Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stanley Ford. (Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorneys Don Malarcik (left) and Joe Gorman address the court during a video arraignment for Stanley Ford before Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Monday. Ford was read a 29 count indictment for 9 deaths in two fires. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monique Scott (center) talks with members of the media after a video arraignment for Stanley Ford before Magistrate Kandi O'Connor in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Scott is the daughter of Gloria Hart. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)