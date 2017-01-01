Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Zakary Filler's dog Duke latches onto a toy hanging from a bar before landing in the pool at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Marissa Kelbach of Cleveland claps her hands as she tries to get her dogs Rowen (bottom) and Anya to enter the pool at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ziger, a two-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer owned by Lauren Kennedy of Pittsburgh, makes a big splash as he lands in the pool at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zakary Filler of Twinsburg looks on his dog Duke leaps into the pool after a toy at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zakary Filler of Twinsburg watches as his dog Duke leaps into the pool after a toy at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Gunner, a two year old Pointer owned by Alex Dunn of Pittsburgh, chomps down on a dog toy after jumping into the pool at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zakary Filler of Twinsburg (top) helps Marissa Kelbach of Cleveland lead her dog Anya down the ramp into the pool at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Becky Hershberger of Zoar (left) receives assistance from Zakary Filler of Twinsburg coaxing her dog Smokey Da Bear down the ramp at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Zakary Filler of Twinsburg gives his dog Duke a hug after an afternoon of jumping at the dog dock-diving facility at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)