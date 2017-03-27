Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michael Payne, left, the brother of U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, who was injured and husband Kurt Cochran killed in Wednesday's London attack, holds hands with his wife Shantell Payne during a family members press conference at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. The family of an American man killed last week in the London attack has offered tribute to his generosity and say they are grateful for the help and support so many have shown during a horrible time. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Sisters of U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, who was injured and her husband Kurt Cochran killed in Wednesday's London attack, Angela, right, and Sara McFarland, center, with her husband Jason McFarland, listen during a press conference with family members at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. Pictured listening are family members, Melissa's sisters Sara McFarland, second left, Jennifer Burton, third left, Angela, right, and Sara's husband Jason McFarland, left. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Family members of U.S. tourist Kurt Cochran, who was killed in Wednesday's London attack, and of his injured wife Melissa, stand before taking their seats at the start of a press conference at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. Pictured are, from left, Melissa's father Dimmon Payne, Melissa's brother Clint Payne and her other brother Michael Payne with his wife Shantell Payne, Cheyenne Peck with her partner Dallas Cochran, Kurt's son, and Kurt's sister Sandy Murphy. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Family members of U.S. tourist Kurt Cochran, who was killed in Wednesday's London attack, and his wife Melissa, who was injured, attend a press conference at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. British police say that two people remain in custody following last week's attack in London as messaging services face criticism for encrypted networks that allow attackers to communicate in secret.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Clint Payne, the brother of U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, who was injured and whose husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed in Wednesday's London attack, speaks at a podium during a press conference with family members at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. Listening are family members, Melissa's sisters Sara McFarland, second left, Jennifer Burton, third left, Angela, right, and Sara's husband Jason McFarland, left. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Sister Angela, left, mother Sandra, and father Dimmon of U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, who was injured and whose husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed in Wednesday's London attack, listen during a press conference with family members at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)