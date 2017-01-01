Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Diane Carter talks about her late son, Christopher, as his daughter, Allayha, 9, consoles her at her home on Tuesday in Barberton. Christopher Carter was killed by Kent police on Sunday at the end of a nine-hour standoff.(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
An undated but recent family photo of Christopher Carter who was killed by Kent police on Sunday at the end of a nine-hour standoff. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Christina Carter talks about her late brother, Christopher, at their mother's home on Tuesday in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Melissa Anderson talks about her late son-in-law, Christopher Carter, on Tuesday in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Diane Carter holds a recent family photo of her late son, Christopher, at her home on Tuesday in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Diane Carter Carter talks about her late son, Christopher, while holding his children, Chris (left), 6, and Allayha, 9, on Tuesday in Barberton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
