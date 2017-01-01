Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kirk Olmstead of Akron explores with his daughters Lillian, 6, and Hazel, 4, during a mushroom hike at the F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm Sunday. (Theresa Cottom/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hazel Olmstead, 4, listens as interpretive naturalist Joe Malmisur points out an "orange peel" fungus during a mushroom hike Sunday. (Theresa Cottom/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Malmisur, an interpretive naturalist for the Summit County Metroparks, shows off an example of crowded parchment fungi during the mushroom hike Sunday. (Theresa Cottom/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lillian Olmstead, 6, of Akron observes a fungus growing from a tree during a mushroom hike at the F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm Sunday. (Theresa Cottom/Akron Beacon Journal)
Interpretive Naturalist Dave Brumfield educates Sherilyn Burns and Bob Burns of Barberton about the many types of mushrooms during the opening reception of the mushroom exhibit at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Interpretive Naturalist Dave Brumfield identifies the parts of a mushroom to visitors of Sunday's exhibit at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A variety of fungi on a piece of driftwood on display at the opening reception of the mushroom exhibit at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A group of curious visitors observe the fungus artwork on the walls during the opening reception of the mushroom exhibit at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)