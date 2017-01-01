Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray listens to closing remarks after testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday after questioning FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)