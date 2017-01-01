Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The rate decision of the Federal Reserve is shown on a television on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is hiking a key interest rate for the second time this year and is planning to reduce the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet as well. Fed officials voted 8-1 to raise the federal funds rate to a range of 1 to 1.25 percent. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, Wednesday to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate for the third time in six months, providing its latest vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable economy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)