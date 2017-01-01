Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 14 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Specialist Edward Loggie works at his post as a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday. The Fed's key short-term rate is rising by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)