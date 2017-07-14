Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Switzerland's Roger Federer return a shot to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Switzerland's Roger Federer pats the ball back to a ballboy after holding serve as he plays his Men's Singles semifinal match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych returns to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP)