Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Protesters chant outside Nippert Stadium before a soccer game during a demonstration on the University of Cincinnati campus demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist, June 28, in Cincinnati. A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, who shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Terina Allen, sister of Samuel DuBose, speaks to the media after Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced during a news conference his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder in the death of DuBose, Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ray Tensing watches the forensic animations presented by forensic video analyst expert Scott Roder during his retrial June 15, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Protesters chant outside Nippert Stadium before a soccer game during a demonstration on the University of Cincinnati campus demanding that a white former police officer, Ray Tensing, be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist, June 28, in Cincinnati. A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)