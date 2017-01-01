Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Terry Ajamie levels a sign next to a photograph of his father Alfred Ajamie (left) and his business partner Walter Abood at the original Fiesta Pizza and Chicken location in Goodyear Heights Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. Ajamie and Abood started Fiesta Pizza and Chicken 50 years ago. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owners Rod Ajamie (left) and his brother Terry Ajamie at the original Fiesta Pizza and Chicken location in Goodyear Heights Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. Fiesta Pizza is celebrating 50 years in business. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jo-jo's at the original Fiesta Pizza and Chicken location in Goodyear Heights Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken is celebrating 50 years in business. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Ziler, the manager at the Fiesta Pizza and Chicken location in Goodyear Heights boxes a small pizza Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken is celebrating 50 years in business. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kevin Ziler, (right) the manager at Fiesta Pizza and Chicken and Melissa Ajamie prepare pizza shells Tuesday at the Goodyear Heights location. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken is celebrating 50 years in business. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)