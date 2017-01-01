Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron communications professor Kathleen Endres (right) and her husband Fred Endres, professor emeritus at Kent State University, are producing a television documentary on the former Springfield Lake Sanatorium in Lakemore. The facility, which opened in 1915, treated people with tuberculosis. The photograph is from the annual picnic in July 1928. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
The documentary team in Hazmat mode inside Edwin Shaw. From left, Fred Endres, Gabor Smith, Jamie Newhall, Amy Freels, Kathleen Endres. (Photo courtesy Ben Lohrum)