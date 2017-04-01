Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins blocks a shot by South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) blocks a shot by South Carolina guard PJ Dozier during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Gonzaga players celebrate on the bench during the second half against South Carolina in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga won 77-73. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga won 77-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) drives against Gonzaga's Silas Melson (0) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) blocks a shot by South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)