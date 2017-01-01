Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan's Trey Burke watches play during practice for his team's NCAA Final Four tournament game against Syracuse, Friday, in Atlanta. Michigan plays Syracuse in a semifinal game on Saturday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan's Trey Burke (3) grabs a rebound as Florida's Casey Prather (24) defends during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA tournament, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)