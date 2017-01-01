Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A home on Honodle Ave. being sold by Brian Tebelak on Wednesday in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron. The neighborhood west of Seiberling Community Learning Center has been analyzed as a highly marketable area. "Goodyear Heights is revitalizing," he said. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Colin Weidig, Research Analyst at Reinvestment.com, speaks at a meeting discussing the housing market in Akron on Wednesday at the Akron Urban League. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ira Goldstein, President of Reinvestment.com, speaks at a meeting discussing the housing market in Akron on Wednesday at the Akron Urban League. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The end of Honodle Ave. in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron. The neighborhood west of Seiberling Community Learning Center has been analyzed as a highly marketable area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Colin Weidig, Research Analyst at Reinvestment.com, speaks at a meeting discussing the housing market in Akron on Wednesday at the Akron Urban League. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Honodle Ave. and Mohican Ave. in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood on Wednesday in Akron. The neighborhood west of Seiberling Community Learning Center has been analyzed as a highly marketable area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.