The remains of a two story single family home where firefighters from Canal Fulton, Lawrence Township, Jackson Township, Perry, Clinton & North Lawrence Volunteer responded to a fire at in Canal Fulton, Ohio on Saturday. Firefighters rescued an elderly man from the second story of the home and he was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
(photo courtesy Canal Fulton Fire Dept.)
(photo courtesy Canal Fulton Fire Dept.)