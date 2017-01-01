Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler cross the bridge on the 16th hole in the third round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament in 2014. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname. (AP File Photo/Mark Duncan)
Arnold Palmer celebrates a birdie on the 17th hole that assured his win in the American Golf Classic at Firestone Country Club in 1967. Palmer took home $20,000 in winnings. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Golfer Arnold Palmer watches his shot from the 5th fairway at Firestone Country Club during the American Golf Classic on August 22, 1964. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Arnold Palmer holds up his check for $20,000 after winning the American Golf Classic on August 13, 1967 at Firestone Country Club. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Arnold Palmer watches his chip on one during the American Golf Classic at the Firestone Country Club in Akron in 1964. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname. (Akron Beacon Journal File Photo)
Former Cleveland Indian Joe Charboneau lights up a morning Bridgestone Invitational charity event with a baseball story at Firestone Country Club benefitting Akron Children's Hospital and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Hirschbeck, Kevin Mack, Don Padgett III, Mary Selhorst, Robin Baum, Joe Charboneau and Greg McDermott pose at a Bridgestone Invitational charity event at Firestone Country Club with a check benefitting Akron Children's Hospital and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Cleveland Brown runningback Kevin Mack smiles while listening to fellow Cleveland great Joe Charboneau speak during a Bridgestone Invitational charity event at Firestone Country Club benefitting Akron Children's Hospital and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Major League umpire John Hirschbeck flashes a smile during a Bridgestone Invitational charity event at Firestone Country Club benefitting Akron Children's Hospital and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Arnold Palmer hits out of the trap on 18 during the American Golf Classic at Firestone Country Club in Akron in 1965. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname.(Akron Beacon Journal File Photo)
Arnold Palmer reacts to missing a birdie putt on 18 during the American Golf Classic at Firestone County Club in August 1964 in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal File Photo)
Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer posed for this publicity shot at the 16th hole of Firestone Country Club for the 1962 World Series of Golf. Firestone Country Club will name the bridge on the famous 16th hole the Arnold Palmer Bridge. Palmer, the golfing legend who won three times at the Akron course, gave the signature 16th hole its Monster nickname. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Bobby Nichols, Ken Venturi, Tony Lema, and Arnold Palmer make up the foursome for the 1964 World Series of Golf at Firestone Country Club. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Arnold Palmer reacts after teeing off on the first hole in the first round of the 63rd Senior PGA Championship at the Firestone Country Club in 2002. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Arnold Palmer hits a shot out of the sandtrap on the seventh hole during opening round action in the 63rd Senior PGA Championship at Firestone Country Club in 2002.