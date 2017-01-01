Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone junior Molly Chelovitz swims on Thursday at Firestone High School's natatorium in Akron. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Dial, Firestone High School's swim coach and natatorium manager stands for a portrait on Thursday, at Firestone High School in Akron. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Firestone High School natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone junior Molly Chelovitz swims on Thursday at Firestone High School's natatorium in Akron. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Dial, Firestone High School's swim coach and natatorium manager, stands for a portrait near the new windows on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone High School's natatorium has new lighting and bleachers. The natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone junior Molly Chelovitz of Akron swims on Thursday at Firestone High School's natatorium in Akron, Ohio. The Firestone natatorium is back in business as the Akron schools will once again be offering swimming lessons to local children this spring and summer. In addition, the pool will be open to members of the community for adult swim workouts, lifeguarding certification classes, a youth swim team and beginning diving classes. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)