Firestone's Katie Miller swims to a first place finish with a time of 1:05.77 in the 100 yard breaststroke during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Mark Belanger swims to a first place finish and a meet record with a time of 46.28 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle event during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Mark Belanger swims to a first place finish and a meet record with a time of 1:41.32 in the 200 yard freestyle event during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Katie Miller swims to a first place finish and a new meet record with a time of 55 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly event during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Madison Myers swims to a first place finish with a time of 2:06.35 in the 200 yard individual medley during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Emma Gresser swims to a third place finish with a time of 2:15.24 in the consolation heat of the 200 yard individual medley during the Canton City Schools Christmas Invitational swim meet Saturday at CT Branin Natatorium in Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)