Ilene Shapiro holds the hands of her husband Robert Shapiro (left) and their daughter Kimberly Shapiro as they listen to the Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer before Shapiro is sworn in as the first female Summit County Executive at the John S. Knight Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ilene Shapiro gets flowers and a kiss from her husband Robert Shapiro after being sworn in as the first female Summit County Executive by Probate Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer at the John S. Knight Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ilene Shapiro (left) is sworn in as Summit County Executive by Probate Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer at the John S. Knight Center Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.