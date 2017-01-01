Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sophie Burton, 7, of Medina helps her cousin Brock Burton, 3, also of Medina catch a fish at the 2017 Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at River Styx Park in Wadsworth. Children participated in a fish-off where they won prizes based on fish size. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Burton of Medina unhooks a little fish caught by her 7-year-old daughter, Sophie, at the 2017 Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at River Styx Park in Wadsworth. Children participated in a fish-off where they won prizes based on fish size. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Giovanni Dangelo, 3, of Chippewa Lake takes a fish to the measuring station at the 2017 Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at River Styx Park in Wadsworth. Children participated in a fish-off where they won prizes based on fish size. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Makayla Burton, 12, holds a tiny fish she entered in the smallest fish contest at the 2017 Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at River Styx Park in Wadsworth, Ohio. Children participated in a fish-off where they won prizes based on fish size. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mason Burton, 13, of Medina attempts catching a fish by hand at the 2017 Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at River Styx Park in Wadsworth. Children participated in a fish-off where they won prizes based on fish size. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)