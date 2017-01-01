Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A V-Day Akron flash mob dances to "Break the Chain" One Billion Rising at Chapel Hill Mall on Thursday. The event was part of a global flash mob to celebrate the 15th anniversary of V-Day with a message to end violence against women and girls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Passers-by glance at a V-Day Akron flash mob dancing to "Break the Chain" One Billion Rising at Chapel Hill Mall on Thursday. The event was part of a global flash mob to celebrate the 15th anniversary of V-Day with a message to end violence against women and girls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lynette Brown (left) and Isabella Season, 4, dance at a V-Day Akron flash mob dancing to "Break the Chain" One Billion Rising at Chapel Hill Mall on Thursday. The event was part of a global flash mob to celebrate the 15th anniversary of V-Day with a message to end violence against women and girls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Spectators photograph a V-Day Akron flash mob dancing to "Break the Chain" One Billion Rising at Chapel Hill Mall on Thursday. The event was part of a global flash mob to celebrate the 15th anniversary of V-Day with a message to end violence against women and girls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)