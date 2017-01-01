Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ernie Brideweser (left) Vice President - Branch Administration and Food Service and his cousin Mark Sponseller, Senior Vice President-Finance Treasurer and Secretary stand at the entrance of Nickles Bakery. Brideweser and Sponseller are grandsons of Ernest Nickles who will be inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame by the American Society of Banking. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fresh baked rye bread comes out of the oven at Nickles Bakery in Navarre. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ernest Nickles, the son of Alfred Nickles who founded the Alfred Nickles Bakery, Inc. will be inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame Monday. Family members will be at the induction ceremony to honor Nickles who died in 1995.
Bread dough heads to the oven at Nickles Bakery in Navarre, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cherry rolls for sale at the Nickles Bakery at Nickles Thrift Store in Navarre, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buns head to the oven at Nickles Bakery in Navarre. The bakery employees 1,600 people. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A baker pours batter into a hopper where donuts wilo be fried at Nickles Bakery in Navarre, OH in 1994. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Nickles bread is or sale at the at Nickles Thrift Store in Navarre, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)