Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn., after authorities arrested Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. The two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said. At left is Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, and at right is Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn. Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said. At left is Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn, and at right is Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose poses for a booking photo in Tenn. The end of the road for the two inmates, Dubose, and Donnie Russell Rowe sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be the driveway of a homeowner in rural Tennessee, who held them at gunpoint, June 15, 2017, until reinforcements arrived. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, second from right, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn. Authorities earlier captured Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
This photo provided by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office taken on Oct. 13, 2015 shows inmate Ricky Dubose. Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia. Both are being sought by law enforcement. Authorities in Georgia have released another photo of Dubose, showing prominent tattoos. (Elbert County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Authorities hold a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn. Law enforcement officials earlier captured Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn. The two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
CORRECTS SOURCE TO GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS IN SIGNOFF- This undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections Tuesday, June 13, 2017, shows inmate Donnie Russell Rowe. Authorities say Rowe and inmate Ricky Dubose escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia. Both are being sought by law enforcement. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)