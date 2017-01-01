Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Jan. 17, 2017 photo, Indian students practice at a local typewriting school in New Delhi, India. Twenty years ago, there were hundreds of little typing schools in New Delhi, crowded with university students, aspiring clerks and young women hoping for jobs as secretaries. There are still typing schools that, at least occasionally, are jammed with students. But even in this country, one of the last places in the world where the typewriter remains a part of everyday life, the end is, finally, coming. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
In this Jan. 16, 2017 photo, an Indian laborer repairs an old typewriter in New Delhi, India. India still has a few thousand remaining professional typists. There are a handful of typewriter repairmen and stores selling spare parts. There are typing schools that, at least occasionally, are jammed with students. But even in this country, one of the last places in the world where the typewriter remains a part of everyday life, the end is, finally, coming. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)