Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joe Hinrichs, Ford's President of the Americas, poses with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant, Thursday in Brook Park, Ohio. Ford is moving production of a popular small engine from Spain to Cleveland as sales of four-cylinder motors continue to rise. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Joe Hinrichs, Ford's President of the Americas, announces plans to build the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant, Thursday in Brook Park, Ohio. Ford is moving production of a popular small engine from Spain to Cleveland as sales of four-cylinder motors continue to rise. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The 2.0 EcoBoost engine rests at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant, Thursday, in Brook Park, Ohio. Ford is moving production of a popular small engine from Spain to Cleveland as sales of four-cylinder motors continue to rise. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Plant manager Charlie Binger talks about the 2.0 liter EcoBoost engine, which will be produced at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant 1, Thursday, in Brook Park, Ohio. Ford is moving production of a popular small engine from Spain to Cleveland as sales of four-cylinder motors continue to rise. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Joe Hinrichs, Ford's President of the Americas, talks to the media after announcing plans to build the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine at the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant 1, Thursday, in Brook Park, Ohio. Ford is moving production of a popular small engine from Spain to Cleveland as sales of four-cylinder motors continue to rise. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)