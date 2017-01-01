Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A policeman stands by a covered body on a dirt road outside Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal, Sunday. Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed more than 50 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, in what the prime minister on Sunday called "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years". (AP Photo/Armando Franca),
Burnt cars block the road between Castanheira de Pera and Figueiro dos Vinhos, central Portugal, Sunday. Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed more than 50 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, in what the prime minister on Sunday called "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years." (AP Photo/Armando Franca),
In this grab taken from Drone video a view of cars on the road IC8 between Pedrogao Grande and Figeiro Dos Vinhos after a forest fire, in Portugal, Sunday. A raging forest fire in central Portugal sent flames sweeping over roads, killing at least 61 people, many of them trapped in their cars as they tried to flee, officials said Sunday. (SIC via AP)