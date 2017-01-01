Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Victim Kenny Reymann (left) read his statement to the court, during the sentencing of Brandi Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker, who was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license. Tomko was sentenced to 18-months in prison.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brandi Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker reacts to her sentencing Friday to 18 months in prison for performing veterinarian work. Tomko, 36, apologized in Summit County Common Pleas Court but told Judge Paul Gallagher that she was not the horrible person described by prosecutors and pet owners. Tomko's attorney John Greven says they will appeal. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brandi Tomko (left), is handcuffed by Summit County Sheriff Deputy Rhonda Cherok and escorted from court after she was sentenced to 18-months in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher. Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker was sentenced after she was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victim Kenny Reymann listens to Brandi Tomko appolgize to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher. Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker, was sentenced to 18-months in prison after she was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victim Robert McGee (back to camera) with his service dog Sam read his statement to the court during the sentencing of Brandi Tomko. a former Akron pet clinic worker, was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license. Tomko was sentenced to 18-months in prison. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher sentences Brandi Tomko to 18-months in prison. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Prosecutor Tom Kroll (left) speaks during the sentencing of Brandi Tomko (far center), sitting with her attorney John Greven (right) in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher's courtroom. Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker, who was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license, was sentenced to 18-months in prison.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brandi Tomko, a former Akron pet clinic worker, who was found guilty of identity fraud, forgery, theft, animal cruelty and practicing without a license. Tomko was sentenced to 18-months in prison.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)