William Judge who served as Barberton mayor from 1980 to 1987 died Friday at the age of 81 after a long illness. Judge is shown in his office near the end of his term in 1987. (Beacon Journal file photo)
Barberton Mayor William Judge talks about the distribution of tax dollars from a 11/2 percent income tax increase in the 1987 file photo. Judge who served as Barberton mayor from 1980 to 1987 died Friday at the age of 81 after a long illness. (Beacon Journal file photo)
