Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs celebrates after scoring on a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colt McCoy in the fourth quarter of a game, Oct. 30, 2011 against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco. There will be no more returns for Cribbs. The former Browns Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday ending a storybook career he began as an undrafted free agent quarterback out of Kent State. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) returns a kick 103 yards past Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Studebaker (96) during the first half of a game Dec. 20, 2009 in Kansas City, Mo. It was the second kick Cribbs returned for a touchdown in the game. There will be no more returns for Cribbs. The former Browns Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday ending a storybook career he began as an undrafted free agent quarterback out of Kent State. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.