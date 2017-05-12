Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan, 1, 1995, file photo, Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Michael Jackson (81) runs away from New England Patriots cornerback Ricky Reynolds (21) with an 18-yard pass reception in the second quarter of the AFC playoff NFL football game in Cleveland. An early morning accident Friday, May 12, 2017, has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village.
(AP Photo/Jeff Glidden, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 1997, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson celebrates with former Baltimore Colts Lydell Mitchell, left, and Lenny Moore following the Ravens 21-19 win over the Tennessee Oilers in an NFL football game at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Md. An early morning accident Friday, May 12, 2017, has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
